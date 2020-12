Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 02:04 Hits: 4

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution urging Russia to end its "temporary occupation" of Crimea and immediately stop transferring weapons to Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-general-assembly-passes-nonbinding-resolution-urging-russia-to-withdraw-from-crimea/30989310.html