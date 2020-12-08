Mystical Bethlehem Star To Be Seen Again After 800 Years

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 02:27 Hits: 3

The Bethlehem star, an iconic astronomical phenomenon described in the Bible and not seen in the last 800 years, will be seen again this December, astronomers announced on Monday.

The star results from the alignment of Jupiter and Saturn, which is known as "the great conjunction." According to The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), both planets "have gradually moved closer to each other over for months, and on December 21, the two worlds will be at their closest, around 1/5 of a full Moon apart.

What's up in our night sky this month? Meteors and two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, snuggling more closely than they will for the next 60 years. pic.twitter.com/GnnEUM4N6Z December 3, 2020

The agency explains that these "conjunctions" happen every 20 years, although this one is special since it has not been that close in centuries. In this sense astronomer, Patrick Hartigan from Rice University said that “this conjunction is exceptionally rare due to how close the planets are going to be to each other.”

According to the astronomers, the last time that such an event occurred was on March 4, 1226, and the next one will take place in 2080. The expert's advice that "stargazers in the northern hemisphere should turn their heads and telescopes to the southwest portion of the sky about 45 minutes after sunset to see the planets align December 21," as reported by Indian Times.

Nonetheless, the phenomena will be seen from December 16 to 21 on the whole planet, although those living near Ecuador will have a better perspective. The Bethlehem star is described in the Bible as guiding the Magi to Jerusalem to meet Jesus right after his birth.

