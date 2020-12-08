The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ICAO: International Civil Aviation Day Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) marked Monday the International Civil Aviation Day. Its authorities appeal to innovation as a pillar for recovering one of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Looking to the post-pandemic world, innovation will be an essential part of the dawn of a new era of aviation, and advancements in autonomous aircraft, renewable sources of energy and propulsion, suborbital flight, artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing. , big data, blockchain, and many other exciting developments that are completely transforming aviation as we know it," the ICAO said in a statement.

Last month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that 2020 had been the worse financial year since airplanes' creation, with losses of $118.5 billion. Moreover, the experts consider that the industry won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the International Aviation Day in 1996. However, this year acquires a particular connotation since aviation is also one of the industries most vulnerable and needed for governmental help. It is estimated that in the first half of 2020, at least 43 airlines have gone bankrupt.

 

