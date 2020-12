Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 03:05 Hits: 3

The New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry has detailed a host of failings ahead of the 2019 terror attacks on two mosques. But it says authorities could not have done anything to prevent the massacre.

