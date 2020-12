Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 05:54 Hits: 3

Farmer unions in India have called for a general strike over new agricultural laws that are aimed at liberalizing the industry. The nationwide shutdown comes a day before talks with the government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-farmers-launch-nationwide-strike-over-new-laws/a-55859817?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf