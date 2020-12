Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 03:55 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for Covid-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201208-trump-to-order-that-americans-get-us-covid-19-vaccines-first