Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 07:42 Hits: 6

KUCHING: Chinese government-aided primary schools in Sarawak want to be exempted from setting up parent-teacher associations (PTAs), as most of them already have management boards, says educationist group Sarawak Dong Zong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/08/s039wak-chinese-primary-schools-we-have-management-boards-so-ptas-are-not-necessary