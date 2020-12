Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 05:18 Hits: 3

Australia's western state began on Tuesday to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.

