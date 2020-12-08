Monday Night Owls: More than 1,500 attorneys seek sanction of Trump legal team for 'historic abuse'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 03:30 Hits: 4

Jessica Corbett at Common Dreams writes—Citing 'Historic Abuse' of Judicial Process, Over 1,500 Attorneys Call for Sanction of Trump Campaign's Legal Team.

As President Donald Trump continues what critics have called a "narcissistic crusade" contesting his loss of the November election with lies and baseless lawsuits about election fraud and security, by Monday more than 1,500 attorneys across the country had signed on to a call for bar associations to condemn and investigate his campaign's lawyers. Although even some Trump allies like U.S. Attorney General William Barr have admitted there is no evidence of mass voter fraud that led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory last month, the president's attorneys have continued to pursue suits that "have become so transparently filed in bad faith that state and local officials are beginning to call for judges to sanction Trump campaign and Republican lawyers," as Vox noted Saturday.

Those calls are coupled with the Lawyers Defending American Democracy (LDAD) open letter, which has now been signed by hundreds of attorneys—among them, former American Bar Association (ABA) and state bar presidents, retired federal judges and state Supreme Court justices, and former leaders of lawyer disciplinary bodies. "More than 35 losses in election-related cases have made one thing painfully clear: President Trump's barrage of litigation is a pretext for a campaign to undermine public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, which inevitably will subvert constitutional democracy," the letter says. "Sadly, the president's primary agents and enablers in this effort are lawyers, obligated by their oath and ethical rules to uphold the rule of law." [...]

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

We Had the Vaccine the Whole Time , by David Wallace-Wells .

, by . The Colonized World Wants Its Artifacts Back, by Tarisai Ngangura . The mass repatriation of indigenous art and objects around the world would mean an all-encompassing recalibration of the ways modern day museums are understood and have traditionally functioned.

by . The mass repatriation of indigenous art and objects around the world would mean an all-encompassing recalibration of the ways modern day museums are understood and have traditionally functioned. Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief, by Mark Nevitt. Is our national security apparatus resourced and organized to meet the climate challenges this century? By focusing on these four areas —new personnel, climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and responding to the challenges posed in the climate-security century—the new commander in chief offers a fresh opportunity to answer that question.

“Comedy is tragedy that happens to other people.”~~Angela Carter, Wise Children (2007)

At Daily Kos on this date in 2010—Obama's Chamberlain impersonation fuels new progressive uprising:

Summer of 2009, Democratic lawmakers were swarmed by phone callers and town hall attendees by the then-nascent teabagger movement, furious at the creeping socialism of a government-run health insurance option. You see, Republicans were so worried that the government-run program would be so efficient, effective, and affordable that it would drive the private insurers out of business. And their teabagger allies rose up in unison to defeat this great threat while progressives, burned by serial Democratic capitulation, essentially sat disgusted on the sidelines. Democratic leaders ignored signs of an intensity gap in 2010, and proceeded to further capitulation and inaction on issue after issue important to base Democrats. In December 2009, I literally had David Axelrod argue with me in the Green Room of ABC News' This Week that the base would come home because—I shit you not—Obama would score big points for negotiating the START treaty. That's when I knew we were doomed in 2010.

