Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 19:17 Hits: 5

PARIS, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided the event programme and the athlete quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Monday as breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were confirmed as additional sports proposed by the Paris 2024 organizing committee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/08/breaking-and-skateboarding-among-four-sports-officially-added-to-2024-paris-olympic-games