AMMAN, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Jordan signed agreements with several companies to purchase the COVID-19 vaccines, expecting to receive the vaccines during the first quarter of 2021, Jordanian Health Minister Nathir Obeidat said Monday. Read full story

