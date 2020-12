Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 12:11 Hits: 0

WURZBURG, Germany: At first sight, they look like regular containers. But the rectangular boxes made by German company Va-Q-Tec will in fact play a key role in keeping life-saving COVID-19 vaccines ultra cool as they are shipped across the world. After Britain this week became the first country to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-german-super-cooler-transport-around-the-world-13700754