Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:03 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's (Dec 4) "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling and warned the "dark winter" ahead would exacerbate the pain unless the US Congress passes a coronavirus relief bill immediately.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-says-jobs-report-is-grim-warns-of-dark-winter-covid-19-13703168