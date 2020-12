Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 21:01 Hits: 0

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army on the sidelines of a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/palestinian-teen-killed-in-west-bank-clashes-with-israeli-army--health-ministry-13704182