Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 01:10 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of most US military and security personnel from Somalia, where they have been conducting operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group, the Pentagon said Friday (Dec 5). After ordering major troop reductions in Iraq and Afghanistan ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/after-troop-cuts-in-iraq-and-afghanistan-trump-orders-pullout-13705154