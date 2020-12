Category: World Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 01:21 Hits: 0

NEW YORK: With the imminent arrival of coronavirus vaccines that will need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, US companies are gearing up for a massive logistical effort to aid their distribution. Automaker Ford has ordered its own freezers while meat processing giant Smithfield said it is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-united-states-firms-prepare-13705214