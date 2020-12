Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 11:05 Hits: 0

According to the conventional wisdom, the twenty-first century will be characterized by the global shift from American hegemony to Sino-American rivalry. But a bipolar international order is neither inevitable nor desirable, and we should start imagining and working toward alternative arrangements.

