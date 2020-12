Category: World Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 12:25 Hits: 0

The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, signed last month by 15 Asia-Pacific countries, represents a firm repudiation of the protectionism that has been gaining ground in recent years. But it cannot save the multilateral trading system – and might undermine it further.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/limits-of-regional-comprehensive-economic-partnership-by-lee-jong-wha-2020-12