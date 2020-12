Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 09:41 Hits: 0

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, governments are employing ever more sophisticated and aggressive tactics to curtail people’s ability to protest. This fundamental right – a pillar of social and political progress – is being threatened in four main ways.

