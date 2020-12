Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 14:40 Hits: 0

Belarusian security forces have detained at least 10 people in the center of the capital, Minsk, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered for a march demanding the resignation of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/more-detentions-made-in-belarus-in-latest-crackdown-on-postelection-protests/30988404.html