Michigan judge slaps down Sidney Powell’s lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victory: ‘The people have spoken’

Sidney Powell's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have been so beyond the pale that even President Donald Trump's legal team has distanced itself from her. And another one of Powell's lawsuits just ran into a brick wall — this time, in Michigan, where she received a stern rebuke from U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

Parker clearly didn't buy into Powell's claim that Trump, not President-elect Joe Biden, is the real winner in Michigan. The judge, responding to a lawsuit that Powell filed with fellow pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, wrote, "Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do. The people have spoken."

Reporter Adam Klasfeld, in Law & Crime, describes Parker's ruling as a "complete evisceration" of the lawsuit — which Powell and Wood filed in the name of six Michigan residents. Wood was hoping for an injunction that would decertify the election results in Michigan, and Parker was totally hostile to the idea.

The judge, in a 36-page opinion, wrote, "The right to vote is among the most sacred rights of our democracy and, in turn, uniquely defines us as Americans. The struggle to achieve the right to vote is one that has been both hard fought and cherished throughout our country's history. Local, state, and federal elections give voice to this right through the ballot. And elections that count each vote celebrate and secure this cherished right."

Powell and Wood have been claiming, without evidence, that Trump was the victim of widespread voter fraud in Michigan, Georgia and other battleground states that Biden won. Wood has even called for Trump to declare martial law because of that nonexistent fraud. But Parker wrote that the lawsuit presented no concrete evidence of the type of widespread voter fraud the lawsuit was alleging.



According to Parker, "With nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden, plaintiffs' equal protection claim fails."

Powell has also been claiming, without evidence, that Dominion Voting Systems helped swing the 2020 election in Biden's favor — arguing that Dominion's voting software was used to help leftist President Hugo Chavez (who died of cancer in 2013) steal elections in Venezuela. But Dominion, in an official statement, responded that its equipment has never even been used in that South American country.



Dominion stated, "Dominion has no ties to the Venezuelan government, nor any other foreign government, including China and Iran. Dominion has never participated in any elections in Venezuela and has no connection or relationship with the now deceased former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Other companies have serviced elections in Venezuela, but Dominion is not one of them."

David Fink, an attorney for the City of Detroit, is happy with Parker's ruling and believes that sanctions against Powell would be appropriate.

Fink told Law & Crime, "It's a good day for democracy, not such a good day for frivolous Republican lawsuits. Once again, a challenge to our vote count based upon groundless conspiracy theories has been rejected in court. Every judge who has reviewed these claims brought by Donald Trump and his allies has found them for what they are: frivolous lawsuits intended to undermine faith in our democracy. It's time for the purveyors of these dangerous lies to be sanctioned by the courts."

