Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:42 Hits: 1

Algerian opposition activist Karim Tabbou, a key figure in anti-government protests last year, was given a one-year suspended sentence on Monday for "undermining national security", one of his lawyers said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201207-algerian-opposition-activist-handed-one-year-suspended-sentence