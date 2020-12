Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:51 Hits: 1

Last June, French President Emmanuel Macron promised €15 billion in new funding to speed up the move to a greener economy and said he would be ready to call a referendum on revising the constitution to include climate targets. Six months later, he finds himself defending his record against critics.

