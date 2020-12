Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:58 Hits: 3

Inside a warehouse in an industrial zone in Copenhagen vast stacks of plants soar almost to the ceiling. In time, this newly opened vertical farm will be one of the largest in Europe, while power from Denmark's windfarms will ensure it is carbon-neutral, according to the company behind it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201207-a-wind-powered-vertical-farm-giant-urban-farm-opens-in-denmark