Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 19:07 Hits: 3

Holders France were handed an awkward draw in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Monday, with Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina standing in their way on the road to the finals in Qatar, while England will face Poland in their group.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20201207-champions-france-handed-awkward-draw-england-to-face-poland-in-2022-world-cup-qualifiers