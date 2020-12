Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 19:40 Hits: 5

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's announcement on Monday that he was running for office again in next month's election may have been long anticipated - but confirming his candidacy at a Lisbon bakery was not. Read full story

