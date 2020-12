Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 12:30 Hits: 0

Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and survival.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/vaccine-airlift-delivers-shot-in-the-arm-for-airlines-13718904