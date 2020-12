Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 14:55 Hits: 0

After four years of President Donald Trump's contempt for established political norms, it is tempting to say that American constitutional democracy has suffered long-term damage. But, as the 2020 election showed, the institutions of American democracy have emerged even stronger.

