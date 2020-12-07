Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 17:11 Hits: 1

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC after contracting COVID-19.

No details are known about his health condition or when he tested positive for the disease, although it was President Donald Trump who broke the news that his personal lawyer had been infected.

On November 20, Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced that he had been infected, although he said he was only experiencing mild symptoms and was "following the proper protocols." That same day, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive.

For the past few weeks, Giuliani has been visiting different parts of the country claiming that the 2020 Presidential elections were fraud, a theory that Trump and his lawyer still defend without presenting evidence.

When are you going to remember--or even mention--the 289,000 Americans who lost their lives due to COVID-19?



We will never forget Pearl Harbor or 9/11 but we turn our back on those dying right now from a preventable disease and Trump's egregious failure. https://t.co/aacxXSdz9I December 7, 2020

On many occasions, Giuliani appeared at press conferences or in public hearings before state legislators without wearing a face mask.

In October, the U.S. President himself became infected with the coronavirus and spent three days in a health facility outside of Washington DC.

On Sunday night, the Arizona Congress, where Giuliani appeared at the beginning of last week, announced that it was closing these days because of the existing concern about the spread of COVID-19.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with over 14.7 million cases and over 282,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In recent days, the US has experienced record numbers of daily hospitalizations, infections, and deaths.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Trumps-Lawyer-Rudy-Giuliani-Hospitalized-Due-To-COVID-19-20201207-0011.html