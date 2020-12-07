The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Xavier Becerra To Lead the US Health Department, Biden Vows

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead his health team.

He also announced that Anthony Fauci will be his COVID-19 advisor and will remain in his current role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH).

“This trusted and accomplished team of leaders will bring the highest level of integrity, scientific rigor, and crisis-management experience to one of the toughest challenges America has ever faced — getting the pandemic under control so that the American people can get back to work, back to their lives, and back to their loved ones," Biden said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). He has over 20 years of legislative experience, helped drive the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and led the defense of this law in the Supreme Court.

This week, several states announced new mobility restrictions to contain the pandemic.

"We are at a turning point in our fight against the virus and we must take decisive action now to prevent the California hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks," said California Governor Gavin Newsom, announcing the new measures that came into effect this Sunday.

The U.S. is the country hardest hit by the pandemic, rapidly approaching 15 million infected and 300,000 dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.

