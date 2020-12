Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 14:19 Hits: 0

French President Emmanuel Macron says French arms sales to Egypt would go ahead despite its poor human rights record. At a meeting with that country's president, he said Egypt's fight against terrorism was paramount.

