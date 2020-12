Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:24 Hits: 0

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the final terms of any Brexit deal. The UK government has said it will keep talking for as long as it can.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-uk-wants-to-keep-talking-for-as-long-possible/a-55848051?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf