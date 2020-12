Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:56 Hits: 0

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said "too many provocations" from Turkey had made it impossible to set up direct talks between Ankara and Athens over a gas dispute in the Mediterranean.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-foreign-ministers-eye-sanctions-against-turkey-ahead-of-summit/a-55848511?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf