Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stepped down after the opposition Social Democrats cemented 30% of the votes in both houses of parliament with almost all votes counted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/romania-election-prime-minister-orban-resigns-after-election-defeat/a-55840088?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf