The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Why hotel workers in Tunisia staged a fake suicide

Category: World Hits: 1

Why hotel workers in Tunisia staged a fake suicide In a desperate attempt to make their voices heard, employees who say they have gone unpaid for six months threw a mannequin from the roof of the El Hana International Hotel in Tunis on December 3. It shocked passers-by below, who thought it was a real suicide. The man who threw the mannequin from the roof told the France 24 Observers he intended the protest to be shocking because it was the only way to raise awareness about the employees' situation.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/afrique/20201207-tunisia-hotel-fake-suicide-workers-mannequin-roof-el-hana

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version