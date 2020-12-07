Why hotel workers in Tunisia staged a fake suicide

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 17:23 Hits: 1

In a desperate attempt to make their voices heard, employees who say they have gone unpaid for six months threw a mannequin from the roof of the El Hana International Hotel in Tunis on December 3. It shocked passers-by below, who thought it was a real suicide. The man who threw the mannequin from the roof told the France 24 Observers he intended the protest to be shocking because it was the only way to raise awareness about the employees' situation.

