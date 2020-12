Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 18:24 Hits: 2

At least two people have been killed and more than 140 injured in Japan in the last six months as the number of bear sightings in populated areas has reached a five-year high and the country is facing its worst year ever for attacks. Experts warn that with increased rural depopulation, bear attacks could become more frequent still.

