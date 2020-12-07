COVID-19 and the End of Cash: Is Money Moving to Digital?

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:50 Hits: 0

With an increase in digital translations and contactless payments, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us closer to a cashless future. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, PS contributors Kenneth Rogoff and Howard Davies join The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden to ask whether the end of cash has been exaggerated and to discuss the implications of leaving cash behind.

