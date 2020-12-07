The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

COVID-19 and the End of Cash: Is Money Moving to Digital?

Category: World Hits: 0

COVID-19 and the End of Cash: Is Money Moving to Digital?

With an increase in digital translations and contactless payments, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us closer to a cashless future. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, PS contributors Kenneth Rogoff and Howard Davies join The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden to ask whether the end of cash has been exaggerated and to discuss the implications of leaving cash behind.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/covid-19-and-the-end-of-cash-is-money-moving-to-digital

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version