She hung lights. Prepared to watch the 'Grinch' with her son. Then armed Trump cultists showed up

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 17:20 Hits: 1

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was busily putting the finishing touches on her holiday decorations Saturday night. After she draped lights around her portico and prepared to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas with her 4-year-old son, a menacing group of armed Trump cultists showed up to intimidate Benson and her family, according to the Washington Post.

"Stop the steal," they chanted, nearly two weeks after the state certified its election results in which Joe Biden bested Donald Trump by more than 154,000 votes. As the group terrorized Benson's family, Genevieve Peters livestreamed the event on Facebook, charging, “She’s decided to completely ignore all of the credible, credible, fraudulent evidence that has been continually pointed out." Police ultimately broke up the melee just before 10 PM Saturday.

There's been no fraud in Michigan, along no even remotely credible allegations of fraud. Just a bunch of rabid cranks making completely unfounded accusations that they've also completely failed to back up with any modicum of evidence. In fact, the weekend was bookended by two more court losses at both the state and federal levels in Michigan in Trump's epic string of legal loserdom nationwide.

On Friday, a Michigan State appeals court rejected Team Trump's effort to challenge how absentee ballots were counted in the state. And on Monday, a federal judge in Michigan delivered a scathing opinion denying Trump's effort to decertify the election.

"This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek—as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government," wrote Judge Linda Parker.

Trump's cultists have been terrorizing Michigan state officials for much of the year, taking issue first with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic through various social distancing restrictions. Egged on by Trump's springtime exhortations to "LIBERATE" the state, a heavily armed cohort stormed the state Capitol in April. This fall, Whitmer also became the target of a kidnapping plot by a multistate terrorist group.

On Sunday, Benson issued a statement pushing back on the baseless efforts to delegitimize the state’s vote, writing, "Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2000445