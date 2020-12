Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 09:23 Hits: 3

The past month was on average the hottest November on record for the world, the EU's Copernicus satellite monitoring service says. The data should be "alarm bells" for policymakers, its director warns.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-november-was-hottest-on-record-says-eu-s-copernicus/a-55842640?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf