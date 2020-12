Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 15:17 Hits: 1

President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists that Egypt should not be "indulged" despite the close alliance between Cairo and Paris.

