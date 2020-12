Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 10:37 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering reviewing Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca's vaccines for emergency use on an accelerated basis, a senior government official said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/07/india-considering-accelerated-review-of-covid-19-vaccine-emergency-use--govt-official