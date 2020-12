Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 00:02 Hits: 2

The travel experience company has its fair share of knocks over the years but it has some solid fundamentals, say Howard Yu and Angelo Boutalikakis of IMD Business School.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/airbnb-ipo-listing-valuation-covid-19-travel-experiences-13710780