Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 December 2020 19:21 Hits: 1

The opposition Social Democrats have taken a lead of just under 30% in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed. Coronavirus concerns overshadowed the vote, with turnout at record lows.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/romania-election-opposition-social-democrats-lead-in-preliminary-vote-results/a-55840088?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf