Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 00:03 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after the former New York mayor's cross-country efforts to persuade Republican state lawmakers to help reverse the president's election defeat.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201207-trump-lawyer-rudy-giuliani-tests-positive-for-covid-19