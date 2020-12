Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 02:03 Hits: 1

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed victory in Sunday's national election seen as pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream, although one exit poll showed his ruling Liberals (PNL) losing by a narrow margin.

