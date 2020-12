Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 09:04 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS: Post-Brexit trade talks hung in the balance on Monday (Dec 7) as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences and reach a deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days. With growing fears of no-deal chaos after the United Kingdom ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-uk-trade-deal-stuck-on-fishing-fair-trade-enforcement-13717674