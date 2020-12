Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 08:51 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the U.S. Congress for more than three decades, helped clean up the Chesapeake Bay and corporate scandals and pressured Richard Nixon to resign as president, died on Sunday at 87. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/07/former-us-senator-and-anti-fraud-law-co-sponsor-paul-sarbanes-dies-at-87