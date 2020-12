Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 08:40 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS: It is still impossible to say if there will be a trade deal between the European Union and Britain before the deadline of Dec 31, a senior EU official said on Monday (Dec 7). Britain's transition period after its exit from the European Union ends on Dec 31 and unless it negotiates a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-uk-trade-deal-still-impossible-senior-eu-official-13717674