Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 05:35 Hits: 4

Romania’s leftist Social Democrats (PSD) have finished first in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to results posted by the Central Electoral Bureau.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/romania-s-socialists-lead-parliamentary-elections-with-99-percent-of-vote-counted/30987494.html