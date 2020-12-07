‘Part of the election coup’: Fox News viewers blow up at Chris Wallace for calling Biden ‘president-elect’

Category: World Hits: 5
Fox News viewers expressed outrage at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace on Sunday after he repeatedly insisted that Joe Biden is the rightful president-elect.
Wallace made the remarks during an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who referred to Biden as a former vice president.
"He's president-elect," Wallace told Azar multiple times.
On Twitter, some Fox News viewers said that Wallace was part of an "election coup." Others falsely argued that Wallace was wrong because there has not yet been meeting of the Electoral College, where electors will cast their votes for president.
In fact, "president-elect" is a term that has traditionally been used by the media to refer to the candidate who won the majority of electoral votes in the November election. The phrase does not appear in the U.S. Constitution.
Read some of the responses to Wallace below.
